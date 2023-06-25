Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Purchases 285 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 162.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 455,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 303,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,272,000 after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $183.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.06.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

