Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.91 and its 200-day moving average is $250.48. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

