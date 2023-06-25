Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 0.9% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $391,011,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Danaher stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.48.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

