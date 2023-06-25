Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading 14.3% Higher This Week

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $40.97 million and $1.70 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

