Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Cut by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.5% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $404.45 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

