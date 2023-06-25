DeltaFi Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $6,907.41 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

