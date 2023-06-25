Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Denison Mines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $986.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 158.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.