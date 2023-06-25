Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $61.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.80.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,482.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,482.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

