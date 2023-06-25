Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DFFN stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

