Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,307 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,030,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,239,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 345,776 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

DFIC stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 689,058 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

