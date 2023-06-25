Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

