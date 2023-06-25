Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 7.9% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $30,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,227,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

