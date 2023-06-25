Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Position Trimmed by BML Capital Management LLC

BML Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,839 shares during the quarter. Disc Medicine Opco comprises 3.8% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Disc Medicine Opco were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of IRON stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.83.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Analysts predict that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

