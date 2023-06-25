Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $175.00 at UBS Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $143.67 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

