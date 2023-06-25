Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Has $35,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina Stock Down 0.2 %

ILMN stock opened at $201.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.82. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.