Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,623.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,644.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,459.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

