EAC (EAC) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. EAC has a total market cap of $321,190.35 and approximately $13.13 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00288191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012599 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00107063 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.