ELIS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.08 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 63.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $13.08 million and $768.49 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.06511407 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,745.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

