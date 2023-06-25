ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.07 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 62.3% higher against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $13.07 million and approximately $153.44 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.06537811 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $797.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

