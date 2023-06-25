ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Down 16.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.83. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter.
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
