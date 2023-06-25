Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
