EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $789.68 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $789.68 million and $158.84 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002206 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002664 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,094,987,855 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,987,537 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

