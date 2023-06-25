Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $870.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Argus upped their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $799.50.

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $746.11 on Thursday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $792.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $733.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $710.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

