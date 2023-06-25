Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $91.45 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00004221 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $91.45 million and $319,849.47 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,621.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00292621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.88 or 0.00701727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.80 or 0.00512080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00062514 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,741,851 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

