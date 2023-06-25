Ethereum Classic Price Tops $19.42 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $19.42 or 0.00063606 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and approximately $386.40 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,528.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00294333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.00701954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.63 or 0.00513060 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00128841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,630,321 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.