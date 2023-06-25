Ethernity Chain Tops One Day Volume of $13,931.65 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $46.80 million and $13,931.65 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00005119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

