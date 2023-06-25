Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $406.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $429.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $423.83.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RE opened at $345.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.15. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,491 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $148,840,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $137,217,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 681.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 474,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,817,000 after acquiring an additional 413,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,133,000 after acquiring an additional 243,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

