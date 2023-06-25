Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.65.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $99.00.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,835.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,835.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,089 shares of company stock worth $1,365,630. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.