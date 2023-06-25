Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

