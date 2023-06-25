Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.22.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Expedia Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

