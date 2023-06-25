FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.17.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $232.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 36.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

