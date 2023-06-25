FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.17.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $232.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average of $209.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in FedEx by 64,686.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

