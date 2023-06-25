Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $112,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 491.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,533,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,834 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,484. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

