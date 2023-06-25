Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 2,326 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.67. 605,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,206. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

