Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 73,282 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $23,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,346,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,325,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 864,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

