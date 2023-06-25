Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 2,672 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,150. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

