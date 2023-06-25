Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 2,914 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 560,164 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 4,652,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,862,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

