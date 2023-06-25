Filecoin (FIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $130.03 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $4.13 or 0.00013500 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $130.03 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,962,371,979 coins and its circulating supply is 432,518,474 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

