Financial Analysis: iPower (NYSE:IPW) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

iPower has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tractor Supply has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for iPower and Tractor Supply, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A Tractor Supply 0 7 12 1 2.70

Profitability

iPower currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.01%. Tractor Supply has a consensus target price of $250.15, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. Given iPower’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than Tractor Supply.

This table compares iPower and Tractor Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53% Tractor Supply 7.49% 55.53% 13.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iPower and Tractor Supply’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPower $79.42 million 0.44 $1.52 million ($0.35) -3.74 Tractor Supply $14.20 billion 1.69 $1.09 billion $9.71 22.52

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than iPower. iPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tractor Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of iPower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of iPower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tractor Supply beats iPower on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense. Its product categories include equine, livestock, pet, and small animal, hardware, truck, towing, and tool, heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys, recreational clothing and footwear, and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. The company was founded by Charles E. Schmidt, Sr. in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

