Financial Comparison: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) & Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) and Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vita Coco and Britvic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 1 6 0 2.86 Britvic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vita Coco presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.46%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Britvic.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $427.79 million 3.72 $7.81 million $0.22 128.46 Britvic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vita Coco and Britvic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Britvic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Britvic shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Vita Coco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and Britvic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 2.79% 14.32% 9.58% Britvic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vita Coco beats Britvic on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Britvic

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R. White's, Tango, Teisseire, Bela Ischia, Britvic, Dafruta, Maguary, Mathieu Teisseire, Pressade, Puro Coco, C&C, Cidona, Club, Energise Sport, MiWadi, Moulin de Valdonne, and TK brands. In addition, it supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, and maintains integrated tap solutions. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.