Financial Comparison: Watsco (NYSE:WSO) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF)

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Watsco and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Watsco alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watsco 8.19% 24.40% 15.13% Andritz N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Watsco pays an annual dividend of $9.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Watsco pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Andritz pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Watsco has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Watsco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watsco 1 2 3 0 2.33 Andritz 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Watsco and Andritz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Watsco presently has a consensus target price of $354.14, suggesting a potential downside of 3.05%. Given Watsco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Watsco is more favorable than Andritz.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Watsco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Andritz shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Watsco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Watsco and Andritz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watsco $7.27 billion 1.96 $601.17 million $15.34 23.81 Andritz N/A N/A N/A $1.07 53.35

Watsco has higher revenue and earnings than Andritz. Watsco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andritz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Watsco beats Andritz on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. It also offers parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation materials, refrigerants, ductworks, grills, registers, sheet metals, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies, as well as plumbing and bathroom remodeling supplies. The company serves contractors and dealers that service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. It operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, as well as exports its products to Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Watsco, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Andritz

(Get Rating)

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products and welding systems, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; offers plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgradation of entire hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services to produce animal feed and biomass pellets. Andritz AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.