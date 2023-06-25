Financial Contrast: ViaDerma (VDRM) & Its Rivals

ViaDerma (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Rating) is one of 206 publicly-traded companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ViaDerma to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViaDerma 0 0 0 0 N/A ViaDerma Competitors 329 1401 2567 43 2.54

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 21.17%. Given ViaDerma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ViaDerma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViaDerma N/A N/A N/A ViaDerma Competitors -66.56% -358.72% -9.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of ViaDerma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ViaDerma N/A N/A 0.00 ViaDerma Competitors $1.49 billion -$33.21 million 132.09

ViaDerma’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ViaDerma. ViaDerma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

ViaDerma Company Profile

ViaDerma, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company's lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries. It is also developing products in various fields of use, including topical antibiotics, toenail antifungal drugs, diabetic amputations, global acne, psoriasis, and eczema, as well as burns, anti-aging/wrinkle remover creams, medical cannabis, male-pattern baldness, skin cancer, erectile dysfunction, and pain management. The company was formerly known as Décor Products International, Inc. and changed its name to ViaDerma, Inc. in May 2014. ViaDerma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, California.

