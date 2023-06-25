First International Bank & Trust Has $416,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First International Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,597,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

