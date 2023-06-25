First International Bank & Trust Sells 266 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First International Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

