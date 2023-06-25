First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target Cut to $32.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stephens from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s previous close.

FIBK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.42 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $1,435,484.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,376,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,833,952.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 23,250 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $536,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 954,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,024,236.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $1,435,484.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,376,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,833,952.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,150 shares of company stock worth $496,209 and sold 193,000 shares worth $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after buying an additional 402,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

