First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Position Increased by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for 3.4% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,914. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.68.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.