First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,826,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $45.84 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.