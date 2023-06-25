Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. CWM LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FI stock opened at $120.49 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.80 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.70.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

