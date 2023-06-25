Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,918 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $116,066,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $76,163,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE opened at $198.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.40.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.