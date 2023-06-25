Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) versus BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Rating) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Formula One Group and BuzzFeed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group $2.59 billion 6.11 $1.82 billion $1.63 41.50 BuzzFeed $412.27 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Formula One Group has higher revenue and earnings than BuzzFeed.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 BuzzFeed 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Formula One Group and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Formula One Group presently has a consensus target price of $74.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.27%. Given Formula One Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Formula One Group is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Profitability

This table compares Formula One Group and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group 18.66% 2.58% 1.13% BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Formula One Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Formula One Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Formula One Group beats BuzzFeed on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships. The company is based in Rye, New York.

